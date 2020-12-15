Respiratory therapist receives Puerto Rico’s first COVID-19 vaccine

Yahaira Alicea, left, a respiratory therapist who treated the first two COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Puerto Rico, receives a vaccine in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Alicea has become the first person in the U.S. territory to be vaccinated against the virus.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A respiratory therapist who treated the first two COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Puerto Rico has become the first person in the U.S. territory to be vaccinated against the virus.

Yahaira Alicea had treated an Italian couple who visited the island aboard a cruise ship. The woman later died.

Alicea on Tuesday urged everyone to get vaccinated.

The island has recently imposed more severe measures to fight an increase in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Alicea was immunized a day after FedEx planes carrying more than 16,500 Pfizer shots landed in Puerto Rico, with another more than 13,600 expected later this week.

