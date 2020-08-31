Rent is due, again: Another first of the month in the time of COVID-19

Coronavirus

NEW YORK CITY — No Police, no evictions — that is the message tenants facing eviction, and advocates for those tenants, called for on Tuesday.

Rent is due, and thousands, if not millions, still cannot make ends meet and face eviction.

It is a collective outcry, and today, during a national press call, leaders call for more, saying eviction moratorium bills and pauses are just not enough anymore.

Instead, permanent action is necessary.

