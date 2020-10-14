Recovered COVID-19 patient meets plasma donor, become ‘blood sisters’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MILWAUKEE — Two strangers met for the first time at Versiti Blood Center Tuesday morning, those strangers now say they are connected for life.

Meeting Kris Klug was an anxious and emotional moment for plasma recipient Unique Edwards. She said Kris is the reason why she is alive today.

“I almost didn’t make it. If we didn’t have the plasma, I wouldn’t be here, just thankful,” said Unique.

In May, Kris tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered. She then started donating her plasma as an effort to help others fight the virus.

“If you have something to give, somewhere down the road it’s going to come back to you,” said Klug.

Today Unique Edwards met her plasma donor Chris Klug. Unique, a mother, battled COVID-19 and said without the plasma donation, she believes she wouldn’t have made it. pic.twitter.com/YBmg55KAWM — Adriana Mendez (@AdrianaMendez) October 13, 2020

Little did Kris know, the impact her donation would have on Unique. Unique is a mother of three, and started feeling COVID-19 symptoms in June. Eventually, she would spend more than a week in the hospital.

“The hardest thing I would say was just not being able to breathe,” said Unique.

It was during her stay that she received Kris’ plasma donation.

“You’re giving someone else’s antibodies to help someone else fight the infection,” said Dr. Thomas Abshire, Chief Medical Officer at Versiti.

Unique said it’s because of Kris’ donation that she is able to see her children again. The two now call each other “blood sisters” and hope it’s the start of a life long friendship.

“It’s indescribable. I’m grateful. I never thought I would have another piece of someone with me, but the fact you allowed me to have a second chance, having that gift when I needed it, it means the world … you mean the world to me,” said Unique.

Kris gave her fourth plasma donation at Versiti on Tuesday and hopes to encourage others to donate.

Dr. Abshire said due to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the need for plasma donations are crucial now more than ever.

This story originally reported by Adriana Mendez on TMJ4.com.