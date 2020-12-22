Rare vaccine injury claims are sent to ‘black hole’ federal office

Though most people who protect themselves with a coronavirus vaccine will never develop serious side effects, such rare cases are barred from federal court and instead steered to an obscure program with a record of seldom paying claims.

The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, which was set up specifically to deal with vaccines under emergency authorization, has just four employees and few hallmarks of an ordinary court.

A law professor who has studied the program calls its a “black hole,” paying fewer than one in 10 claims in its 15-year history.

