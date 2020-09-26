Queens wedding with nearly 300 people inside broken up by NYC deputy sheriffs

Royal Elite Palace Caterers on Garfield Avenue in Woodside, Queens was busted for hosting an illegal wedding reception with nearly 300 people inside on Sept. 25, 2020, in defiance of coronavirus restrictions, according to the NYC Sheriff’s Office.

WOODSIDE, Queens — New York City deputy sheriffs broke up a massive wedding reception with nearly 300 people inside a Queens catering hall Friday night, officials said.

The sheriff’s office was tipped off to the gathering after someone made a social distancing complaint, according to authorities.

Deputy sheriffs who arrived at Royal Elite Palace Caterers on Garfield Avenue in Woodside just before midnight found about 284 people inside the venue in defiance of state and city coronavirus restrictions, officials said.

The wedding was bumping with a live band, and food and alcohol were being served without following social distancing guidelines, per the sheriff’s office.

The crowd was safely dispersed from the venue, and the owner and manager were issued tickets for misdemeanor offenses.

The hall’s owner, Aba Cohen, was cited for violating the mayor’s emergency coronavirus measure and unlawfully altering the nature or character of a business, according to the sheriff’s office.

Manager Paata Sichinava was given four citations, including violating the mayor’s emergency coronavirus measure.

The wedding bust comes amid a recent push by Mayor Bill de Blasio and health officials to contain several COVID-19 outbreaks in Queens and Brooklyn.

The de Blasio administration warned on Friday that businesses and schools in some neighborhoods could be shut down again if infection rates do not decline.

Woodside is not among the list of neighborhoods at risk of being shut down. For a full list of at-risk areas, click here.