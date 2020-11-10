Queens business accused of selling ineffective COVID-19 air sanitizers

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

COLLEGE POINT, Queens — Two managers of a business in Queens are accused of selling ineffective COVID-19 air sanitizers.

Po Shan Wong and Zhen Wu of JCD Distribution Inc. (JCD) face charges of conspiring to distribute and sell one or more pesticides that were misbranded and not registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, officials said.

From May to July 2020, Wong and Wu, who severed as the general manager and sales manager at JCD in College Point, Queens, advertised and sold “Virus Shut Out Cards,” which made untested claims that the cards emitted chlorine dioxide and served as “portable space disinfection and sterilization cards” with a “sterilization rate at 99%,” according to the criminal complaint.

The business’ Facebook page also contained images that depicted a blue card, approximately the size of a credit card, being used by children and adults on lanyards around people’s necks or attached to coats, bags and strollers. JCD’s Facebook page also claimed that the cards “replace masks.”

Samples of the “Virus Shut Out Cards” were tested by the EPA’s National Enforcement Investigations Center and found to contain sodium chlorite in amounts sufficient to convert into chlorine dioxide when exposed to the water vapor and carbon dioxide in the air. Breathing air with sufficiently high concentrations of chlorine dioxide may cause difficulty breathing, irritation in the nose, throat and lungs, shortness of breath, chronic bronchitis and other respiratory problems.

If convicted, Wong and Wu face up to one year in prison.