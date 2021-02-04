Queens Borough President Donovan Richards talks vaccine town hall, vaccination disparities, more

QUEENS — Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is set to hold a virtual town hall to share information about the COVID-19 vaccine with his residents.

Richards spoke with the PIX11 Morning News ahead of the event about the city’s plans to expand COVID-19 vaccination sites in Queens, vaccine supply issues in his community and beyond, as well as the disparities in who’s actually getting vaccinated in our area.

Queens residents can watch and take part in the borough president’s “Vaccine Town Hall” Thursday at 6 p.m. at this Zoom meeting link.

TOMORROW: From their availability to their potential side effects, there are so many questions on the #COVID19 vaccines. Join us tomorrow as we try to answer as many as we can with the help of @nycHealthy.



See you at 6pm at https://t.co/SHpLCYc5ER pic.twitter.com/TdQcGqg7xI — Queens Borough President Donovan Richards (@QnsBPRichards) February 3, 2021