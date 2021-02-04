Queens Borough President Donovan Richards talks vaccine town hall, vaccination disparities, more

QUEENS — Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is set to hold a virtual town hall to share information about the COVID-19 vaccine with his residents.

Richards spoke with the PIX11 Morning News ahead of the event about the city’s plans to expand COVID-19 vaccination sites in Queens, vaccine supply issues in his community and beyond, as well as the disparities in who’s actually getting vaccinated in our area.

Queens residents can watch and take part in the borough president’s “Vaccine Town Hall” Thursday at 6 p.m. at this Zoom meeting link.

