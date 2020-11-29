Puerto Rico to launch COVID-19 vaccinations in mid-December

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
SAN JUAN, Puerto Ric — Officials in Puerto Rico have announced that the U.S. territory expects to receive its first COVID-19 vaccines by mid-December as the island hits a record number of daily cases and hospitalizations.

Officials said Wednesday that health care workers, teachers and certain public sector employees are among those who will take priority.

While Puerto Rico requested at least 1 million vaccines, not all are expected to arrive at once, said José Reyes, adjutant general of the Puerto Rico National Guard, which will help distribute them.

