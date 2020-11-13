Public advocate calls for closure of non-essential businesses as NYC prepares for second wave

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As New York City officials try to get a handle of the rising number of COVID-positive cases, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams explained how to prepare for a second wave of the coronavirus.

Williams criticized the city’s response on how it handled the coronavirus during the spring. “When it first started, we had the opportunity to have learned” from other cities, “but we didn’t,” he said.

Now, NYC has the chance to learn from previous mistakes “but it appears we aren’t,” the public advocate said.

Williams published a report that explained how the city could prepare for a second wave, which includes closing non-essential businesses and houses of worship. Indoor dining should also be shut down.

The report also includes how different sectors should be handled with preparing for a second wave, including housing, childcare, protecting the vulnerable population and protecting essential workers.

Despite calling for closures, Williams said the city needs proper funding to assist those businesses impacted by closures.

He also criticized the ongoing clash between Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, calling on the two leaders to “stop squabbling” and get on the same page.

When asked if everything should be closed, Williams clarified non-essential businesses, including nail salons and gyms should close as soon as possible and added that schools should not have reopened to begin with.

When it comes to enforcement and policing, Williams said community groups should be the first line of enforcement. Sheriffs and law enforcement would be called during some instances, but they should not be the first line of enforcement.