Promoter of Chainsmokers concert in Hamptons fined $20,000

The state Health Department is investigating a concert held in Southampton on July 25, 2020, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The promoter of a Chainsmokers concert that drew a large crowd in the Hamptons this summer was fined $20,000 on Wednesday for violating public health law, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The state launched an investigation into the concert, held on July 25 at Nova’s Ark Project in Water Mill, after a video posted to Twitter showed a massive crowd not social distancing.

The fine levied against promoter In the Know Experiences is for holding a non-essential gathering and failure to enforce mask wearing, according to the governor.

The Department of Health’s investigation found that more than 2,150 people attended the event, which exceeded the maximum number allowed in concert permit.

In the Know Experiences also omitted from the permit the designation of a “friends and family” section, where attendees were allowed to congregate and mask wearing was not enforced, according to the governor’s office.

“As I said immediately following reports of this event, it was an egregious violation of the critical public health measures we have had in place since the beginning of this pandemic to protect New Yorkers from COVID-19,” Cuomo said Wednesday. “We will continue to hold people and businesses accountable for their actions and the local governments must enforce the rules or else we will hold them accountable as well.”

The Town of Southampton, which approved the concert permit, can no longer OK permits for group gatherings without state approval, Cuomo said.