Members of Westchester church exposed to COVID-19

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PLEASANTVILLE, N.Y. — Two priests, a church staffer, and an entire congregation prompting a new wave of concern among Westchester County officials, who are now worried about a COVID-19 super-spreader situation at the Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Pleasantville.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer says the two priests who tested positive served mass between August 24and August 30.

With history as a guide, health officials are urgently asking anyone who may have come into contact with someone at the church during that time period to come in for testing through a new partnership with an area hospital – and most importantly, to self-quarantine.

Anyone who attended the following services must quarantine for 14 days from their last visit to the church during these days:

August 24 – Morning Mass

August 25 – Morning Mass

August 29 – First Communion Ceremonies and all masses

August 30 – All Masses

Contacts of contacts, meaning secondary exposed people, are currently not at risk and do not have to quarantine.

County officials announced they’ve set up a new testing site at Phelps Hospital in nearby Sleepy Hollow, specifically for anyone in the exposure group at Holy Innocents Church, as well as anyone who may have come into contact with them.