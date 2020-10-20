President Trump can’t say ‘you’re fired’ to Dr. Fauci

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Despite calling the nation’s top infectious disease expert a “disaster” this week and some of his fellow scientists “idiots,” President Donald Trump would have a hard time firing the popular Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“The President of the United States can’t fire Dr. Anthony Fauci,” said Max Stier, CEO of Partnership for Public Service, “unless he has a performance reason for doing so.”

“He might attempt to fire him,” Stier said, “but there are rules that would protect Dr. Fauci from being fired, unless there was some misconduct.”

Dr. Fauci has served as director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease for 36 years, since 1984.

He’s considered a career public servant who has close ties to his boss, Dr. Francis Collins, who runs the National Institutes of Health.

Collins is a political appointee and that means he would have to be prodded to remove Fauci, but that’s unlikely to happen.

Fauci has annoyed President Trump on more than one occasion since March, most recently when Fauci appeared on “60 Minutes.”

Fauci said he wasn’t surprised Trump contracted COVID-19, especially after the appearance of many people wearing no masks at the Rose Garden ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Sept. 26.

The day after Fauci’s “60 Minutes” interview, Trump was recorded on a phone call to some campaign supporters, saying of Fauci “Every time he goes on TV, there’s always a bomb. But there’s a bigger bomb if you fire him.”

Then, when reporters met Trump at an airport and asked him if he wanted to remove Fauci from his position at NIAID, he said, “I don’t want to. I don’t want to hurt him. He’s been there about 350 years.”

The remark was a dig at Fauci’s long tenure in the same job.

Trump has repeatedly said in recent months that Dr. Fauci switched gears on the use of masks in the fight against COVID-19 and was originally against the travel ban to China.

Fauci, now 79, made the cover of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the world this year.

He has repeatedly stressed the importance of social distancing and avoiding large gatherings–indoors or outdoors–as tools to avoid contracting COVID-19, which has killed more than 221,000 Americans and infected more than eight million people in the U.S.

Forty million people have been infected worldwide.

