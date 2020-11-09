President-elect Biden to announce COVID-19 task force Monday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — Update: President-elect Joe Biden announced the full COVID-19 task force early Monday morning.

Original story:

As he begins his transition to the presidency, Joe Biden is pivoting from a bitter campaign battle to another, more pressing fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the world’s most powerful nation harder than any other.

Biden will announce Monday a task force of public health experts to help his administration prepare to take on the virus.

Biden has named a former surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, David Kessler, and Yale physician Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith as co-chairs of his coronavirus working group.

The task force will reportedly be a team of 12.

“On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisors to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on January 20th, 2021. That plan will be built on a bedrock of science. It will be constructed out of compassion, empathy, and concern,” Biden said during a speech Saturday night.

Aides to Biden told media outlets the task force plans to hold frequent televised briefings on the crisis.

Doctors are hopeful the new president can provide a restart and get past the political divisions that have distracted the response to the virus up to this point.

The U.S. is now averaging more than 100,000 new infections a day.

There have been more than 9.8 million cases and more than 237,000 deaths from the virus in the U.S. since the pandemic started.