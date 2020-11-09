President-elect Biden to announce COVID-19 task force Monday

WASHINGTON — Update: President-elect Joe Biden announced the full COVID-19 task force early Monday morning.
Original story:
As he begins his transition to the presidency, Joe Biden is pivoting from a bitter campaign battle to another, more pressing fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the world’s most powerful nation harder than any other.
Biden will announce Monday a task force of public health experts to help his administration prepare to take on the virus.
Biden has named a former surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, David Kessler, and Yale physician Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith as co-chairs of his coronavirus working group.
The task force will reportedly be a team of 12.
“On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisors to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on January 20th, 2021. That plan will be built on a bedrock of science. It will be constructed out of compassion, empathy, and concern,” Biden said during a speech Saturday night.
Aides to Biden told media outlets the task force plans to hold frequent televised briefings on the crisis.
Doctors are hopeful the new president can provide a restart and get past the political divisions that have distracted the response to the virus up to this point.
The U.S. is now averaging more than 100,000 new infections a day.
There have been more than 9.8 million cases and more than 237,000 deaths from the virus in the U.S. since the pandemic started.