NEWARK, N.J. — As the U.S. continues to tackle COVID-19, we’re also tackling a new battle — the COVID variants.

President and CEO of University Hospital in Newark Dr. Shereef Elnahal spoke to PIX11 News about how the vaccine administration in New Jersey is going so far.

He also discusses what he’s seeing in Newark in regards to cases related to the more contagious variant that was first reported in the United Kingdom.