Possible school closures loom amid other signs of potential new COVID-19 spike

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — The mayor said Friday the city should prepare for the possibility of school closures in New York City as early as Monday, another sign that a COVID-19 new wave may be coming to the tri-state area.

It’s one of several new developments that show without significant new measures, coronavirus rates could end up at levels not seen since the worst days of the pandemic last spring.

The most high profile change made on Friday, that affects the most people, was an announcement about New York City public schools that Mayor Bill de Blasio made during his weekly appearance on the Brian Lehrer radio show on public radio station WNYC.

“We should get ready,” the mayor said, addressing the families of the 1.1 million students in the country’s largest public school system. “And parents should have a plan for the rest of the month of November,” de Blasio continued, warning that in-person instruction in New York City public school buildings could suddenly come to an end.

“I think that’s the safe way to think about it. Have an alternative plan, beginning as early as Monday,” the mayor said.

De Blasio had reopened schools on Sept. 16, after two delays, due to concerns about student, faculty, and staff safety. When schools finally did reopen, it was with a pledge from the mayor that if the rolling average of positive COVID-19 cases reached 3%, he’d bring in-person instruction to a halt — at least temporarily.

This week, the rolling average of positive cases has climbed to just below the 3% threshold.

Ideally, COVID-19 rates should be below 1% in order to avoid community spread.

In New York City, according to official records, the rate was 2.52%t on Tuesday, rose to 2.6% on Wednesday, and climbed to 2.83% on Thursday, the last day for which there are results.

However, COVID-19 testing within schools shows a contrast, with 0.16% of students, teachers and faculty testing positive.

“That’s a great blessing,” de Blasio said in an interview on MSNBC on Friday afternoon. “But when you see the rest of the city, unfortunately, experiencing this generalized problem, we’ve got to act out of an abundance of caution.”

It was apparently the same impetus for other changes in and around New York.

CityMD, which operates dozens of walk-in clinics around the five boroughs of New York, announced on Friday that because staff members at its various locations are getting worn down by the high and rising numbers of cases they’ve been handling, it’ll reduce its hours.

Brighton Koama had come to the CityMD office in Hamilton Heights, in uptown Manhattan, only to find a line stretching around the corner and down a long block — an hours-long wait.

“Instead of reducing the amount of time,” Koama told PIX11 News, “I think they should increase the amount of time they’re working.”

A state official reminded New Yorkers that there are many testing sites available, and they can check capacity, wait times, and in some cases schedule appointments. Visit coronavirus.heath.ny.gov, type in your address and call ahead, he said.

There are more than 1,200 testing sites statewide, with about 425 in New York City.

Also on Friday, New York State announced that there will be no juries seated in court rooms for the foreseeable future, as a precaution against viral spread.

Friday was also the first night that a curfew was put in place on bars, gyms, and restaurants. None of them are allowed to fully operate after 10:00 p.m. until further notice.

Even though that did not seem to have an effect on crowd size at the very busy Fumo Restaurant in Hamilton Heights, co-owner Steven Gallo said that the new restrictions affect his bottom line, even while he and his staff try to promote safety and good health.

“We have to now stop sitting people much earlier,” he said. The last seating will now have to be around 8:30 p.m., he added, “so everyone can be out at 10 p.m.”