Port Authority to issue $50 fines for NY, NJ travelers refusing to wear masks

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will now issue fines for travelers at area transportation hubs who will not wear a mask.

Starting Monday, the transit authority said travelers could be liable for a $50 fine if they refuse to wear a mask or face covering in Port Authority train stations, bus terminals and airports terminals.

The Port Authority said primary emphasis will continue to be on voluntary compliance, similar to the MTA’s approach, before issuing a fine is necessary.

Masks are mandatory at these NY and NJ locations:



Airport terminals (including LaGuardia, JFK and Newark)

PATH trains and stations

AirTran trains and stations

Midtown Port Authority bus terminal

George Washington Bus Station

Oculus

The new step comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new rules for travelers to New York from non-neighboring states will be required to get a coronavirus test before, and potentially after, they arrive in the state, to avoid a 14-day quarantine.

Those new travel rules replace New York’s former tri-state travel advisory and go into effect Wednesday.