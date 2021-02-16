Popular bar Tracks marks grand reopening as data shows 92% of NYC restaurants couldn’t pay full rent

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Tracks shut down and reopen even before the pandemic; the popular restaurant was marking their grand reopening for a third time, just as new data reveals exactly how dire the impact of the pandemic has been on New York’s restaurant industry.

Tracks Bar and Grill, formerly located inside of Penn Station on the concourse by the LIRR ticket window, has been a Midtown favorite for nearly two decades.

After shutting down in June of 2019 due to construction at Penn Station, it reopened in November of 2019 across the street. Then just a few months after that the pandemic hit.

Bruce Caulfield co-owns the restaurant.

Now that indoor dining is once again allowed in New York City, Tracks hosted a grand reopening just in time for Mardi Gras.

But the reopening comes as troubling new data reveals just how dire the economic impact of the pandemic has been for New York City’s restaurant industry: a striking 92% of restaurants were unable to pay their full rent during the month of December; 45% paid none at all.

“We’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic, month after month, fewer and fewer restaurants have been able to pay their full rent,” said Andrew Riggie with the New York City Hospitality Alliance.

