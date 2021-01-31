Police: Tennessee man stabs man, wields bats in mask dispute

A mask is seen on the ground at a nursing home (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Police documents say a Tennessee man stabbed a man with whom he got into an argument over not wearing a mask and later swung two metal baseball bats at police officers.

A Metro Nashville police affidavit says Jerry Cowan began arguing with another man outside of an apartment complex early Sunday because Cowan wasn’t wearing a mask. Cowan allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and then a “long blade” and stabbed the other man twice.

Police said Cowan later swung two metal bats toward officers before being stunned multiple times and taken into custody. He’s been charged with aggravated assault.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

