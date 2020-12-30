Police officer charged with assaulting man not wearing mask at Baltimore grocery store

A mask is seen on the ground at a nursing home (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police detective is facing criminal charges after prosecutors say he slammed to the ground a man who refused to wear a face mask inside a grocery store.

The Baltimore Sun reports that prosecutors said Detective Andre Pringle was stationed at a grocery store in West Baltimore in the spring when 25-year-old Brandon Walker entered the store with a mask on top of his head but not covering his face. A mask mandate was in effect due to the coronavirus.

Prosecutors say Walker yelled and cursed Pringle as he escorted him outside of the store. They said Pringle slammed Walker to the ground face first once outside.

