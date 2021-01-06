Police, firefighters eligible for vaccine in NJ: Murphy

A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.

TRENTON, N.J. — Police officers and firefighters are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

They follow health care workers as the second wave of professionals eligible to get the shot.

State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli has said New Jersey has about 400,000 shots on hand, and more than 134,000 vaccines have been administered so far.

She added that health care workers and those in long-term care homes continue to be a priority, and expanding vaccination eligibility to another group doesn’t mean that earlier categories are now closed to getting the shots.