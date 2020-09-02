‘Please let us open, we just want to make a living,’ restaurant owner says, calling for indoor dining

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LITTLE NECK, Queens — Il Bacco Restaurant in Little Neck, Queens is leading the charge for getting indoor dining back in New York City.

“Four-hundred feet. That’s it. That’s Nassau County — everybody over there can open. We’re not,” said Joe Oppedisano, owner of Il Bacco.

Il Bacco’s capacity of 315 has been reduced to just a few tables on their rooftop.

“The insurance still comes the same, the mortgage is the same, my taxes is the same. Everything is the same, except I have no income coming in,” he said.

In nearby Great Neck, Long Island, indoor dining is allowed at 50% capacity. The Nassau County executive this week even welcomed city residents to come on by.

“Our restaurants are not only eager to serve, they’re ready,” said Laura Curran.

Attorney James Mermigis is representing Il Bacco, along with over 350 city restaurants, in a two billion dollar class action suit against both the city and state.

“His restaurant is being discriminated against just because of his zip code,” Mermigis said.

He also represented gym owners in a lawsuit, which after being announced, led to gyms reopening in the city.

“Theres no science they could show us that eating anywhere in NYC at the same CDC guidelines as anywhere else in the state is more dangerous,” he said.

Following intense pressure, Mayor Bill de Blasio has promised an answer by the end of the month.

But ultimately, it’s up to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“The bottom line is that New York City was hit the hardest and the governor took action to reduce infections in the areas that were driving clusters in other large cities around the country,” said Richard Azzopardi, a senior member of the governor’s staff. “We understand that some people are unhappy, but better unhappy than sick or worse.”

But late Wednesday, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson bucked the mayor and governor and called for indoor dining to come back.

A group representing restaurant owners did, too.

“We have restaurants surrounding us that are all open indoors, and we’ve met all the metrics that allowed all these restaurants to open up and we need to be treated equally,” said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance.

“Please, mayor, governor, if you’re watching this, please let us open up. We just want to make a living,” said Oppedisano.

There will be a rally held Thursday at 1 p.m. at Il Bacco calling for the reopening of indoor dining.

Meanwhile, the attorney for the restaurant said he will request an emergency hearing this week to get injuctive action that could reopen indoor dining by a court’s order.