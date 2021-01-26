Pandemic pivot: Taking a love for cheese to new heights

NEW YORK — When COVID-19 impacted her position as a human resource director, Tiffany France took her love for cheese to the next level. The Brooklynite started her own business called Cheese & Things and is now making elaborate artisanal charcuterie boxes.

France started with selling 20 boxes a week, but as her business continues to grow, she’s now selling up to 60 a week. She says her goal is to help people light up their homes with the sweet and savory arrangement.

The boxes come in a variety of sizes, from the “Solo Box” to the “Grand Dame,” and you can even add on a Pecan Cranberry Cheese Ball or a Take and Bake Brie Bread. Prices range from $20 to $75 and up.

Check out her creations on the Cheese & Things, LLC Instagram. You can click here to place an order; France is taking pre-orders for Valentine’s Day boxes now.