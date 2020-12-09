Pandemic pivot: NYC DJs giving back

NEW YORK CITY — A DJ duo who had to shut down operations amid the pandemic have created a new branch of their company that feeds underserved communities in New York City and beyond.

DJ Sharad and DJ Juicy manage DJ USA and a live events production company called InHouse.

But when the pandemic hit, they were forced to rethink their life’s work. Sharad said they pivoted five or six times before they landed on something unique and special.

The pair formed a new branch of their company called On the House, which provides hot meals to underserved communities.

They saw a need and answered the call, teaming up with minority- and female-owned restaurants and caterers to feed 10,000 people this holiday season.

On the House is also helping restaurants stay afloat by buying meals and handing them out to those in need.

So far, they’ve held pop-up food distribution events in Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx.