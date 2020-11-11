Pandemic pivot: NJ event planner opens her own boutique consignment shop

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J. — When the coronavirus pandemic slowed down one New Jersey event planner’s business, the single mom filed for unemployment and followed a dream.

Danielle Paul put it all on the line and opened her own boutique consignment shop.

She invited PIX11’s Dan Mannarino into the store for a first-hand look some of her stylish, one-of-a-kind items as part of his Pandemic Pivot series.

Find your own style by heading to Where’d You Get It, located at 33 Ridge Rd. in North Arlington, New Jersey.