Physicians, politicians react to Trump saying he downplayed COVID-19

NEW YORK — President Trump’s taped conversations with journalist Bob Woodward are stunning on several levels.

But perhaps the biggest revelation, that the president said as far back as Feburary that the coronavirus is airborne. Now, many Americans are looking for more information on how big a concern is transmission through the air.

“It goes through air, Bob, that’s always tougher than the touch,” said Trump in his interview with Woodward.

The President continues: “Touch, you don’t have to touch things but the air you just breathe the air that’s how it’s passed.”

Hearing Mr. Trump say the coronavirus could linger in aerosol droplets in the air,has alarmed many people.

Dr. Amesh Adalja is a Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security. His work is focused on emerging infectious disease, pandemic preparedness and biosecurity.

“There’s a distinction we draw between things that spread through the air and something that’s airborne like measles,” said Adalja.

Adalja says it’s not quite that simple to catch COVID by breathing.

“What we’ve seen with the coronavirus, we don’t see that same epidemiology as measles, it’s not as if someone gets on the elevator with COVID, gets off an hour later and someone new gets on and gets infected we’re not seeing that type of transmission.”

There could be a small amount of airborne transmission that occurs in certain settings, like in hospitals. It will occur in aerosol-generating procedures used to help patients with COVID, this is according to the World Health Organization.

Dr. Adalja says airborne transmission can also occur in other confined areas, but the primary way people contract COVID is direct contact through an infected person.

“The predominant way people get this is from close contact with individuals through respiratory droplets that travel about six feet,” said Adalja.

Adalja says what the tapes reveal the president saying should be another reminder of how important it Is to continue to wash your hands, maintain social distancing and wear a mask.

“What the masks does is it provides a source of control so if you’re someone who harbors the virus, you’re less likely to spread it to someone else if you’re wearing a face covering,” said Adalja.

Also according to the WHO, the virus transmits through direct contact with an infected person, through respiratory droplets, say, when someone coughs. Since droplets are too heavy to remain airborne, they land on objects. People can become infected by touching those contaminated objects and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

The audio recordings of the conversations Woodward had with the President, shows Trump has an understanding of how dangerous the virus is. Still, the President continued campaign rallies without a mask requirement.

New York and New Jersey have the highest COVID death rates. Gov. Phil Murphy was interviewed on CNN this evening and like so many state leaders, he took his lead from the federal government and would have wanted to know the true severity of the threat and the possibility of airborne transmission.

“To hear this and to think about the lives that have been lost sadly as a result of it, is disheartening,” said Murphy.

“Specifically if we knew this was airborne and transmittable at an earlier date, we would’ve taken (action) much earlier, we would have saved lives as a result of that.”