Photos released of Trump working from hospital during COVID-19 treatment

BETHESDA, Md. — The White House released photos Saturday night of President Donald Trump working in the presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center while he battles COVID-19.

Trump spent his second night in the hospital as a team of doctors treats him for the virus.

In his most recent medical update, Trump’s doctor expressed cautious optimism but added that the president was “not yet out of the woods.”

Dr. Sean Conley said the president took a second dose of the broad-spectrum antiviral medication Remdesivir “without complication.”

“He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96% and 98% all day,” Conley said in the statement. “The plan for [Sunday] is to continue observation in between doses of Remdesivir, closely monitoring his clinical status while fully supporting his conduct of presidential duties.”

Trump is expected to remain at the military hospital for several more days.

In a video he tweeted Saturday night, Trump said he was beginning to feel better and hoped to “be back soon.”

Conley said Trump has been conducting business and moving around his medical suite without difficulty.

Trump was active on Twitter Sunday morning, firing off several retweets, including a video purportedly of his supporters rallying outside of Walter Reed medical center Saturday night.

“Thank you so much!” the president said along with the retweet.

Thank you so much! https://t.co/UL6P5lRjZI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2020