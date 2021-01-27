Person dies of UK COVID-19 variant in New Jersey

Microbiologist Marielle Bedotto-Buffet prepares samples at the University Hospital Institute for Infectious Diseases in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021, to study the highly contagious COVID-19 variant that has been discovered in the UK. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

TRENTON, N.J. — A person in New Jersey was reported dead of the UK variant of COVID-19 Wednesday.

State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli made the announcement at Gov. Phil Murphy’s press conference Wednesday. PIX11 News was unable to find any prior deaths from the variant in the United States. Persichilli clarified that the deceased had “significant underlying conditions.”

She also announced that there were six new cases of the variant in the state for a total of eight. Four of those cases occurred in Ocean County with two each in Essex and Morris.

The age ranges of those testing positive are anywhere from 10 to 65 years old. Only one had an international travel history.

Persichilli said the state is working to provide more frequent updates about the variant.