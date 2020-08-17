Pepperoni shortage looms as prices rise

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Toilet paper, cleaning products, meat, and now possibly pepperoni. One of America’s favorite pizza toppings could become scarce due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pepperoni is becoming more expensive due production slowdowns at meat plans and the high demand for pizza.

Small pizza shops say pepperoni is now $6 a pound — up from $4 earlier this year, Bloomberg reported.

Larger pizza chains have pre-negotiated contracts, so they haven’t been hit by the price increases or shortages just yet.