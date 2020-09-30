Pelosi and Mnuchin wrap up ‘extensive’ talks on huge COVID relief package

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, arrives for a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., at the Speaker’s office on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

The face-to-face meeting Wednesday was a last-ditch effort to seal a tentative accord on an additional round of coronavirus relief before Election Day.

Pelosi issued a statement after a 90-minute meeting in the Capitol saying the two would continue to talk.

They are aiming for an agreement that would permit another round of $1,200 direct stimulus payments, restore bonus jobless benefits, speed aid to schools and extend assistance to airlines, restaurants and other struggling businesses.

