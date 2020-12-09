Paterson mayor talks COVID-19 spike, pop-up bars

Coronavirus

Barbara Prempeh

Posted: / Updated:

PATERSON, N.J.— As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in the state of New Jersey, several illegal pop-up bars have also been on the rise.

On Friday, two bars were fined for operating after hours in the city of Paterson.

Mayor Andre Sayegh weighs in on the COVID-19 “speakeasies” and what message he has for those who have been operating illegally, calling them “super spreaders.”

He also discussed how the city is combating the rise in cases and what is being done to keep the numbers under control.

