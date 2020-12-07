Paterson contact tracing program, once a beacon for the nation, now lags with the rest of the Garden State

PATERSON, N.J. — This spring, the contact tracing program in Paterson, New Jersey was a sort of gold standard for New Jersey and even the nation.

It was one of the first of its kind, and was largely successful. But as New Jersey deals with its second wave, mapping out the path of coronavirus is proving to be more dofficult.

In Paterson, New Jersey, the code of the streets is proving to be unbreakable for contact tracers attempting to map out the path of coronavirus during this 2nd wave of the pandemic.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said the allure of after hours socializing is making the job harder than ever.

“Not only are people lying, but they are not cooperating,” he said. “And what we’re finding is it’s the younger individuals that have been infected, so we’re talking about people in their 20s, and they may be going to after hours clubs. They may be going to some of these illicit underground bars. In fact, this weekend, we closed down four after hours clubs that were not supposed to be in operation.”

Gov. Phil Murphy says it’s a problem statewide.

“The rate of noncooperation with our contact tracers is not up to a whopping 74% of cases,” he said Monday. “Quite frankly, this is unacceptable. Remember, our contact tracers are not on a which hunt. They are only concerned with stopping the spread of this virus.” He urged his constituents to comply.

The ability to track the virus, part of the strategy to save lives, is also being undercut inside the medical community.

Debbie White, the president of New Jersey’s largest nurse’s union, is sounding the alarm, saying she’s hearing of outbreaks among hospital workers that she said are going unreported at the state level.

“There’s no mandate from our state government, no law that would force hospitals to keep track of sick hospital workers,” she said.

Murphy voiced his support Monday for COVID-19 case reporting among health care workers — the same kind of reporting that takes place in schools and nursing homes.

A bill requiring hospital transparency passed in the New Jersey State Senate. Though it stalled in the assembly, the governor’s support signaled it may come to fruition via executive order.