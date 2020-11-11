Most of Staten Island designated a ‘yellow zone’ as borough sees COVID-19 spike: Cuomo

Tia Richardson, seated left, Gracelyn Morris, center, and Kenned Yakpoh record information from residents before administering coronavirus tests at the Central Family Life Center, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in the Stapleton neighborhood of the Staten Island borough of New York. New York City officials are raising awareness and its efforts in stemming a rise in COVID-19 in Staten Island. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

STATEN ISLAND — As Staten Island continues to see an uptick in coronavirus cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced parts of the borough have been designated a “yellow zone,” ushering in new restrictions.

Over the past 10 days, Cuomo said parts of Staten Island have recorded a seven-day average of positivity rates above 2.5%.

As of Monday, the Tottenville and Great Kills neighborhoods each had positivity rates above 5%.

The number of cases per 100,000 people and new daily hospital admissions have also increased, meeting the metrics to trigger a precautionary yellow zone designation by the state.

Cuomo’s office released a map of the borough’s new yellow zone.

New York Governor’s Office A map of the coronavirus cluster yellow zone on Staten Island released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office on Nov. 11, 2020.

Last month, the governor announced COVID-19 hot spots in the state would be broken down into three groups, which would have certain restrictions depending on their color.

The following restrictions apply in precautionary yellow zones:



Houses of Worship: 50% capacity limit

Mass gatherings: 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

Businesses: Open

Dining: Indoor and outdoor dining allowed; 4-person maximum per table

Schools: Open with mandatory weekly testing of students, teachers and staff for in-person settings. The New York State Department of Health will establish a percentage of teachers, students and staff who need to be tested by Friday.

As of Wednesday, the average percent of positive cases in the state’s microcluster areas was 4.96%, while the statewide positivity rate excluding these focus areas was 2.58%, according to Cuomo.

As New York and surrounding states continue to see an uptick in cases, the governor also announced new restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms and private parties.

Beginning Friday, bars, restaurants and gyms must close daily at 10 p.m. Curbside pickup will be allowed past 10 p.m., Cuomo said.

Additionally, indoor gatherings at private residences must be capped at a maximum of 10 people.