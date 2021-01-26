‘Paramedic of the Year’ accused of helping to steal vaccine

This undated photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, in Florida, shows Joshua Colon. On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, officials said that Colon, who had been recently named “Paramedic of the Year,” helped a supervisor steal COVID-19 vaccines meant for first responders. (Polk County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

BARTOW, Fla. — A Florida man who had been recently named “Paramedic of the Year” allegedly helped a supervisor steal COVID-19 vaccines meant for first responders, officials said.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news conference Tuesday that 31-year-old Joshua Colon forged paperwork to help cover up the theft of 30 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Colon was arrested on Monday.

He has resigned from the fire department.

Colon told investigators a captain with the fire department asked him to take the vaccine. Judd said the captain will be arrested when he returns home from a work assignment.

The investigation began when a battalion chief noticed discrepancies in the vaccine paperwork.

