Pandemic specialist addresses the United States COVID-19 surge

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Eight months into the coronavirus pandemic and dozens of states are experiencing surges in infection rates.

The U.S. has surpassed 10 million confirmed COVID-10 cases. That’s one-fifth of the 50 million infections worldwide.

News of a vaccine is bringing hope, but how can we stop the spread at this moment? Dr. Syra Madad, a leader and epidemiologist in public health and special pathogens preparedness and response, provided insight on a possible vaccine, test and tracing and the surge in cases.