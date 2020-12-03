Pandemic Response Institute to prepare NYC for future health emergencies, pandemics

NEW YORK — As New York City continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the creation of the Pandemic Response Institute (PRI), which is dedicated to preparing the city for future health emergencies and epidemics.

The PRI is expected to strengthen the city’s health infrastructure as well as build on the success of the Pandemic Response Lab.

“The Pandemic Response Institute will establish New York City as a global leader in public health training, research, and management,” said Mayor de Blasio.

“No city in the county has sacrificed more, or worked harder to keep COVID-19 at bay. It’s time to put those lessons to work – and move forward with bold ideas to keep New Yorkers healthy and jump-start our economic recovery.”

The PRI will be housed at the Alexandria Center for Life Science for the time being, with the goal of opening up by the end of 2021.

The institute will advance research, training and innovation on outbreak detection, investigation and management and focus on:

Building new technologies and systems that detect, track and monitor health issues, particularly those that signal vulnerabilities to disease outbreaks.

Advancing research on cutting-edge diagnostics and therapeutics, as well as the latest science on outbreak modeling.

Training public health, business, and community leaders in all aspects of pandemic prevention and management, and the roles that they each can play in future health emergencies.

Piloting new community-based partnership models that build local-level health infrastructure, improve emergency preparedness, and advance health outcomes across all communities.

Open the PRI is part of New York City’s long-term recovery agenda. Once considered the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, the city hopes to accelerate its economic recovery by building on the network of premier hospital systems, world leading medical universities, and growing life sciences and tech sectors to make it the public health capital of the world.