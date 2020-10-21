Pandemic relief talks inch ahead, but McConnell is resistant

FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2020, file photo Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks towards the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s most powerful Senate ally is pressing the White House not to move ahead on a coronavirus pandemic relief package. This, as talks inched forward.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told fellow Republicans that he has warned the White House not to divide Republicans by sealing a lopsided $2 trillion relief deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before the election.

Pelosi’s office said talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday were productive and will continue Wednesday.

But other veteran lawmakers say there is still too much work to do and not enough time to do it to enact a relief bill by Election Day.