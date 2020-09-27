Pace reports 20 positive COVID-19 cases; 18 in one building

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Pace University is reporting 20 positive cases of COVID-19 after four students initially tested positive on Monday.

The main cluster stems from the Pleasantville campus’ Alumni Hall, where 18 of the 20 poisitives come from. Westchester County is requiring all Alumni Hall students quarantine for two weeks. Anyone who has left the residence hall must quarantine at home for two weeks.

The students who tested positive have been isolated while their contacts are quarantining.

The school says additional testing will take place in the coming days. They ask that all students quarantining on campus remain in the dorms for 14 days to avoid risk of exposure.

Pace is delivering meals to the rooms of quarantining students and faculty are working to accommodate their remote learning needs.