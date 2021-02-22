Over 80 ineffective COVID-19 vaccines administered at Jones Beach site: officials

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered at the state-run drive-through vaccination site at Jones Beach in Nassau County, Long Island on Jan. 14, 2021.

JONES BEACH, N.Y. — More than 80 New Yorkers will have to redo their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after receiving ineffective shots at the Jones Beach drive-through vaccination site, according to the state Health Department.

A DOH spokesperson said on Monday that a change in storage temperature impacted 81 out of the 1,379 doses administered on Feb. 15. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are temperature-sensitive and need to be stored in subzero settings.

“New Yorkers’ health and safety is our top priority, and due to this vaccine’s very specific temperature sensitivity, we have a process in place to identify if any temperature excursions occur. This process worked, allowing us to quickly pinpoint this issue, identify the extremely small number of individuals impacted, and immediately begin taking action,” the spokesperson said in a statement to PIX11 on Monday. “The Department of Health has determined there was no health risk to New Yorkers, and we have contacted everyone involved to reschedule their appointments as soon as possible.”

Since opening in mid-January, the Jones Beach vaccination site has administered tens of thousands of COVID-19 shots, less than one-quarter of 1% of which were impacted by the storage issue on Feb. 15, according to the Health Department.

Statewide, more than 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to New Yorkers since December.

