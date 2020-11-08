Over 2,000 new coronavirus cases in NJ as nation continues to see pandemic surge

Shoppers make their way through a concourse at the American Dream Mall on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday as the number of infections nationwide continues to grow at an alarming rate.

Gov. Phil Murphy said 2,043 new cases were confirmed on Saturday and four new lab-verified deaths were reported. That’s in addition to the more than 3,200 new cases confirmed on Friday.

“We’re still in the middle of a pandemic and need everyone to take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Wash your hands. Use common sense,” the governor tweeted Sunday.

The U.S. reported more than 126,000 new cases and more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University.

It marked the fourth day in a row that new cases topped more than 100,000 as the country has broken its own record for daily cases with nearly every passing day this week.

There have been more than 9.8 million cases and more than 237,000 deaths from the virus in the U.S. since the pandemic started.