Over 150 New Yorkers to form ‘bread line’ outside Gov. Cuomo’s mansion

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Over 150 hungry New Yorkers headed north to Albany Tuesday morning for a dramatic demonstration outside the governor’s home.

The group, organized by nonprofit Make The Road New York, plans to form a multi-block “bread line” outside Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Albany mansion to send him a message about families struggling financially amid COVID-19.

The immigrant advocacy group said they are demanding Cuomo raise taxes on the state’s ultra-wealthy to ensure the working class survives the economic crisis as a result of the pandemic.

According to the organization, Cuomo’s budget cuts to schools, hospitals and localities have led to mass layoffs.

Make The Road also said Cuomo’s “refusal to tax New York’s wealthiest also prevents the state from creating an Excluded Workers Fund to support the over 500,000 New Yorkers barred from both federal and state aid.”

Many of those unable to collect aid include undocumented or formerly incarcerated New Yorkers.

The demonstration will be underway around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and you can watch live on Make The Road’s Facebook page.