Over 13,000 new cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey since Monday

NEWARK — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy reported 3,399 new cases of COVID-19 today, on top of 10,000 already recorded in the state this week.

Deaths are now rising daily by double digits, with 28 new deaths reported in the state today.

New Jersey schools are pulling back on plans to reopen for full or part time classroom learning.

Newark was preparing for a hybrid model, but now that cases are rising the Mayor said it’s not safe. Mayor Ras J. Baraka spoke with students live on Instagram who said they’re struggling with remote learning.

“I feel like it’s a waste of time being in school on a computer because we’re not learning anything,” said Malasia, a junior at Weequahic High School.

Mayor Baraka said teachers need help and the district needs more equipment, but remote learning is the right choice right now.

“Look at all of the schools that opened up that are now closing because kids are getting sick and adults as well,” said Baraka, “so they’re closing up around the state of New Jersey.”

In Teaneck, officials made the difficult decision to keep school buildings closed. Teaneck also shut down municipal buildings.

Teaneck School Superintendent Dr. Christopher Irving wrote to families:

“To the over 250 families who planned to return to our school buildings on Monday, I fully appreciate the significant hardship this now places on you…”

So far there have been 51 outbreaks in New Jersey schools and 192 students or staff sickened.

Governor Phil Murphy said yesterday that spread out over 3,000 buildings statewide — that’s not bad.

“Would we consider going to all virtual?” said Murphy, “That option is always sadly on the table.”

Right now in New Jersey:

516 districts are hybrid.

162 are remote.

97 are in person.

36 are a combination.

In Newark today, a Thanksgiving food giveaway was also cancelled for the community. Aetna Better Health in Newark said they will postpone the donation of 200 turkeys and Thanksgiving side dishes due to COVID.