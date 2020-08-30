Over 100 at SUNY Oneonta positive for COVID-19; campus shuts down for 2 weeks

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ONEONTA, N.Y. — SUNY Oneonta will shut down in-person learning for two weeks after more than 100 people tested for COVID-19, Chancellor Jim Malatras said Sunday.

The outbreak, which represents about 3% of the student and faculty population, began following several large parties that took place last week, Malatras said.

Five students and three campus organizations accused of throwing parties against college policy have been suspended.

Malatras said several symptomatic students tested positive earlier this week, sparking concern on campus.

A SUNY medical team was deployed to the campus and the school began testing all students and faculty on Friday. As of Sunday morning, at least 105 positive cases have been confirmed, Malatras said.

“Individual responsibility plays into the collective good, so your individual actions have enormous consequences on everyone else in your college community,” Malatras said during a coronavirus briefing Sunday. “We’re going to be tough, not because we want to ruin their fun, but this is a different time and this goes to what other campuses have been doing.”

In response, the campus is closing for at least two weeks as school administrators work with state and local health officials to mitigate the spread of the virus. Case investigators and contact tracers also have been deployed.

For the larger community, the state is setting up three rapid-result testing facilities where any Oneonta resident can get tested. The site locations will be announced on Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called colleges the “canary in the coal mine” for regional coronavirus outbreaks. He also warned that similar outcomes are possible when K-12 schools reopen for in-person learning in the coming weeks.