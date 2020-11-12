Outreach effort underway on Staten Island amid COVID surge

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ELM PARK, Staten Island — On Friday, new statewide restrictions are set to go into effect in New York

It’s all part of an effort to tackle a surge in cases that has many officials concerned. Months of progress are on the chopping block.

“In Staten Island there is a huge outreach effort underway right now, there’s a lot of information being provided, masks being provided,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The mayor is banking on what he calls a proven formula of resources and enforcement now on the ground on Staten Island, where many neighborhoods have seen a surge in its positivity rate, well above 3% in the past week.

A bulk of the island is now designated a yellow zone.

“We are going to have to work with all Staten islanders with leaders, clergy, organizations, everyone to protect the people of that borough,” de Blasio said.

Those local leaders say the island is ready.

“We are at our best in crunch moments — post-9/11, post-Sandy,” said Borough President James Oddo. “We are quickly approaching, if not at, that moment on Staten Island. Let’s rise up.”

The average positivity rate which in some neighborhoods has risen as high as 6.5%. This has led the Archdiocese of New York to move all Catholic elementary and high schools in the borough to remote learning.

It happens on the same day 23 schools in South Brooklyn — where restrictions were lifted — reopen.

Meanwhile, another set of statewide restrictions will go into effect Friday where bars, restaurants and gyms must close at 10 p.m.

With cases on the rise, City Councilmember Mark Levine, who serves as the health committee chair, says the city needs to take it a step further. He’s calling on a suspension of indoor dining citywide

“I understand there’s an economic impact, but we need to act now or we face the prospect of much more broad economic shut down and nobody wanted to get to that.”

The restrictions set for Friday marks the first statewide rollback of New York’s reopening and it could be just the beginning. Gov. Cuomo says if the positivity rate does not decrease, more restrictions will come

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the order Wednesday as the region enters a critical phase of the pandemic. Both cases and hospitalizations are rising in New York as well as in neighboring states, who have implemented their similar curfews on restaurants and bars. Across the country, more than 120,000 infections are being reported every day.