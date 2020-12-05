‘Our kids are the sacrifices’: Parents push schools to open

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
coronavirus remote learning file photo

Maddi Dale focuses on her remote French class in her bedroom in Lake Oswego, Oregon on Oct. 30, 2020.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Parents in the United States who are unhappy with remote learning are taking increasingly vocal roles in calling for more in-person instruction through grassroots organizing and legal challenges.

The recent surge in coronavirus cases has brought a new round of school closings in various parts of the country. Those have been followed by lawsuits brought by parents in states including New York, California and Pennsylvania.

They argue remote learning is falling short of state standards and causing harm to students.

The movement has gained substantial traction in Oregon. Parents there have organized protests, including one at the state Capitol in October that drew hundreds.

