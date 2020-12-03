Optimism growing for COVID stimulus bill as pressure builds

WASHINGTON — Optimism about delivering long-sought COVID-19 relief is building on Capitol Hill after additional rank-and-file lawmakers voiced support for a bipartisan, middle-of-the-road plan taking shape in the Senate.

Also, top congressional leaders connected on the topic for the first time in months. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — frequent rivals but proven dealmakers — spoke on the phone Thursday.

Their conversation came the day after Pelosi signaled a willingness to make major concessions in search of a COVID rescue package in the $1 trillion range.

Some conservatives, including Republicans from COVID hotspots like North Dakota and Iowa, said they were comfortable with an aid package carrying the almost $1 trillion price tag.

Any bill would break a months long stalemate as COVID-19 has ravaged the country. Adding to the urgency to get a deal done that about 13 million people are still relying on special COVID-19 unemployment programs passed back in March. Those benefits will expire at the end of this month.

New Jersey Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer is part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers who’ve crafted a $908 billion plan to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Keep these deadlines in mind as #stimulus talks progress…

Spoke with @JoshGottheimer who said nobody should leave before a deal gets done.



Dec. 10 House adjourns

Dec. 11 Gov funding runs out (possible shut down)

Dec. 18 Senate adjourns

Dec. 26 extended unemployment ends

“If we don’t get done this right now we’re looking at February or March before we can get something done,” he said. “Businesses won’t make it, families won’t make it, people are hungry now.”

The bipartisan framework includes funding to help with the fight against the pandemic. However, the biggest economic pieces include extending unemployment benefits and adding a $300 weekly boost, down from the $600 amount still favored by Democrats.

There is also $228 billion for the popular paycheck protection plan. There is $160 billion for state and local governments to help with their budgets, which many Republican oppose.

Leadership in the GOP is still pushing their own plan which is more limited in scope and has the support of the Trump Administration. Democratic leadership including House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer endorsed working off the new bipartisan proposal.

Either way, there is not a lot of time to pass a plan. Extended unemployment for million Americans expires Dec. 26, the day after Christmas.

The Senate is set to go on holiday break through the new year after Dec. 18, and House members will leave even earlier on Dec. 10.

Congress must also pass another government funding resolution by Dec. 11 to avoid a shut down.