Opioid overdose deaths on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK — The COVID-19 pandemic is sending more people to their medicine cabinets, with overdose deaths a concern now more than ever.

“Having these medications in your medicine cabinet in the time of COVID, where most people are home in the house, opens it up for diversion or abuse,” said Keith Kruskall, Associate Special Agent in Charge for New York’s DEA division.

Kruskall tells PIX11 News addiction to prescription pills often leads to deadly street drugs like heroin or fentanyl.

He adds that overdoses over the last year have increased 18%, leading to 81,000 overdose deaths, according to the CDC.

During the DEA’s last national pill take back, agents collected nearly a million pounds of expired and unused pills nationwide, the most ever. Here in New York, about 16 tons were collected.

Experts say that it’s far more safe to hand opioids over to officials than merely dispose of them.

“When it is flushed down the toilet, even when it’s thrown in the garbage, it can end up in our waterways,” said Paul Stauder, who runs Covanta Environmental Solutions. They have facilities across the country, including here on Long Island.

The waste energy plant is where the unwanted pills are burned and turned into renewable power after they’re collected by agents.

“They actually will safely combust and destroy the material at 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Strauder.

Studies show many abusers get their prescription drugs free, from friends and family. Agents with the DEA say drug overdose deaths continue to rise and as you safeguard yourselves in your homes from COVID-19, to help stop the drug overdose pandemic, too.

“Prescription pills are highly addictive. If you’re not taking them according to your prescription, you’re susceptible to addiction,” said Kruskall.

The next national pill take back is April 24 but agents say you don’t have to wait until then. There are collection sites across our area where you could start dropping your unwanted or expired prescription pills now. To find out more, head to their website.

