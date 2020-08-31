Ohio nurse who came to NJ during time of need gets sendoff before her next act in South Carolina

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — After five months, critical care nurse Jacqueline Shell is heading out of town. Since April, she has been a front-line worker at two different New Jersey hospitals. She’s now heading to South Carolina to do what she’s done here — selflessly volunteer to help out in the COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s bittersweet, because I’ve met so many great people,” said Shell “I’m going to miss them. New York, New Jersey has been my home away from home for five months.”

Shell finished up her last shift over the weekend and has gotten a well-deserved sendoff from coworkers and the staff at the Doubletree by Hilton in Jersey City. The hotel gave her housing during her time here. PIX11 was there as she packed up her car Monday evening.

“It just totally changed my life,” said Shell. “I’ve met fantastic friends that will probably be friends for a lifetime.”

PIX11 first introduced you to Jacqueline back in April when she arrived. We have followed her story ever since.

The Youngstown Ohio nurse specializes in respiratory patients, a skill set much needed with many COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

While she’s been here, she suffered an immeasurable personal loss.

Sadly, her mother passed away. Due to travel restrictions, Shell barely made it to the funeral. But she takes comfort in knowing her mom was proud of the work she’s doing.

Her initial commitment was for three months. Her contract was ultimately extended twice.

Shell’s departure now is also a sign of how far the New York and New Jersey area has come in battling the pandemic.

She was here during the darkest days of the pandemic and saw unbelievable loss in her patients, too often setting up that last call for a patient with a loved one. She recalls one patient, whose daughter was trying to FaceTime him. Technical difficulties almost put off the call as he was heading into treatment. Shell interceded.

“This was shortly after my mom died,” said Shell. “The patient died in dialysis so he got to talk to his daughter one last time.”

It has been a life changing experience, both personally and professionally.

“After this experience, I can tackle anything,” said Shell. “I feel really empowered by the experience.”

Shell starts her new assignment at a medical facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina on September 8. She’s there for 13 weeks and is open to staying longer if she’s needed for the COVID-19 response there.

“I came out here, I met a lot of fantastic people, I’ve been through the wars in the hospitals, so many different stories have touched me,” said Shell. “So much has happened while I’ve been here. I lost my mom while I was here, I met somebody while I was here that I’m dating, I’ve gotten to know so many wonderful people and share unique experiences with them that galvanized friendships and created so many memories I’ll cherish. Life is short, do not take those moments for granted.”

Here in New York and New Jersey, we thank her for all she’s done.