Officials partner with Black churches to debunk COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

LOUISVILLE, KY – JANUARY 20: Shanta King receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisville Urban League on January 20, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Leaders of the Black community received the shots Wednesday to establish trust in the vaccination process. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — From slavery to the civil rights movement, Black churches have long been a source of guidance and strength for the community it serves.

It’s a bond that runs deep through generations, according to Rev. Bryan McAllister, pastor of Heard AME Church in Roselle.

“I think whenever you’re talking about the Black church and the Black community and faith, people come to the church, period, for answers,” he told PIX11.

It’s the reason why Black clergy across the country are now teaming up with medical professionals and local officials to educate and encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

McAllister is also director of Black church affairs with the advocacy group Salvation and Social Justice. He’ss using his platform to get the information out to those who need it.

The group hosted a virtual Town Hall Tuesday on Facebook featuring doctors offering clarity when it comes to getting vaccinated.

“We have three Black doctors speaking to the African American community about the vaccine,” McAllister explained. ”That places us in a position where people could move forward and say ‘OK you know what, I trust this information.’”

From misinformation online to the scars of Tuskegee, the obstacles of getting through to some will be difficult, but education is the primary goal these doctors say, in a community that has been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Watch the full virtual Town Hall below: