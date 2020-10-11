Officers step up patrol in NYC’s COVID-19 ‘hot spots’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Expect sheriffs to step up patrol across New York City’s COVID-19 cluster zones.

Thousands of dollars worth of fines were issued and large gatherings were broken up Sunday as sheriff’s deputies monitor the city’s coronavirus red zones.

A rave in Cunningham Park in Queens was shut down by officers early Sunday.

Officials said social media was the key to tracking down partygoers who were brought in by buses. There was also a DJ booth, security guards and a hookah area.

Officers made four arrests and issued 13 criminal court appearance tickets for misdemeanor offenses.

In Rego Park, the orange and red zones are separated by Queens Boulevard.

One man told PIX11 he isn’t surprised about the rise in cases in the area, noting that he has seen people not wearing masks.

The Rego Park area is one of three red-zone COVID hot spots designated by the governor’s office.

Meanwhile, in Borough Park, Brooklyn, deputies cited five religious institutions for holding services with more than 10 people.

Each violation carried a $15,000 fine.