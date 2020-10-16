Off-campus party causes COVID-19 outbreak at Fairleigh Dickinson University

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TEANECK, N.J. — An off-campus party caused an increase in COVID-19 cases at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey, school officials announced.

The party was held Sunday night involving a group of students, including student-athletes, officials said.

Tests were conducted for both resident students and students who reside in the county where the campus is based or those who live outside the county, but have been on campus. Additional testing was also conducted at athletic teams.

Nine students connected to the university’s Metropolitan tested positive for COVID-19 — four in-campus residents and five off-campus students. Several of the positive cases stem from the off-campus party, school officials said.

An additional eight students at the university’s Floham campus tested positive for the virus. It was not immediately disclosed if they attended the same party.

FDU has enforced isolation and quarantine protocols as well as contact tracing and testing.

The university has reminded resident students to contact the appropriate health service on campus if they become ill or may have been exposed to the virus. Commuting students should contact their primary care physicians.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the number of students testing positive who were connected to the off-campus party.